INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill Sunday night.

Indiana State Police reported that the crash occurred near mile marker 125 on I-65 southbound. Police reported that the accident did not result in any injuries.

All lanes of the interstate were blocked for more than 45 minutes as crews worked to clean up the crash. As of this article’s publication, traffic had not begun to move normally through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.