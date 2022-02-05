Crash claims life of Crawfordsville teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials are investigating after a Friday evening accident killed a Crawfordsville teenager.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of State Road 32 and County Road 550 East just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a semi stopped along the road and a 2011 Buick LaCrosse in the ditch. The driver of the Buick, a 16-year-old Crawfordsville teen, was declared dead on scene. The driver of the semi, 34-year-old Jason C. Clark of Stroh, IN, was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows the Buick was traveling east on SR32 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit the semi. The road was covered in snow and slush.

Crash reconstructionists from the Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate the accident.