Crash in Clinton County ejects driver, killing him

CLINTON COUNTY — Sunday, December 26, around 8:44 a.m., Clinton County police responded to a crash that occurred in Boyleston on State Road 29.

The preliminary investigation indicates that 18-year-old Jesus Ingacio Gil Guijosa of Frankfort, was traveling southbound on State Road 29 when his vehicle ramped the railroad tracks at a high speed.

The vehicle then slid into a ditch, airborne over a driveway, before rolling several times and ejecting the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our prayers go out to this young man’s family and friends. Weather conditions and speed are believed to be causation factors to this tragic event,” said Sheriff Rich Kelly.