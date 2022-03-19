SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Shelby County Friday evening.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 8300 block of West State Road 44 just before 7 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found a Dodge Caravan and a Chevy pickup that crashed head-on.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates the person driving the Dodge was driving eastbound when they crossed into the westbound lane.They crashed head-on into a Chevy whose driver was driving eastbound.

The person driving the Dodge, Javier Torres, 34 of Shelbyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.