INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the east side of Indianapolis left a person in “serious but stable condition” Sunday night.

According to Don Weilhammer, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain, officers were first called to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive on a report of a personal injury crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male that was in “very serious” condition.

Weilhammer said the man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital after the accident. Medical personnel later told IMPD that the man is currently in “serious but stable condition.”

After a preliminary investigation, IMPD determined that the man who was injured was outside a car that had its emergency flashers on at the time of the accident. Weilhammer said the broken down vehicle was then struck by a car that was traveling southbound on Franklin Road.

IMPD reported that the driver who struck the vehicle with its flashers on remained on scene. Weilhammer said the driver who initiated the crash will be tested to see if drugs or alcohol were in their system at the time of the incident.

“Something to keep in mind is, it’s getting dark earlier because of Daylight Saving Time,” Weilhammer said. “But a lot of people are still out at these hours. So, you might want to slow down and pay a little bit more attention. Then, perhaps, we can avoid future crashes.”

IMPD is still investigating the incident. Police encourage individuals with information on the crash to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.