INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash on southbound I-65.

Investigators say one person was killed when a car crashed heading from the I-65 exit ramp to southbound I-465 (near the 124 mile marker). The driver left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was the only person in the car, and no other cars were involved.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Part of the interstate was closed for several hours as crews cleared the area.