Crash on I-70 in Indianapolis leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died in a crash Thursday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-70 westbound near Harding Street just after 5:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a Hyundai Sonata heavily damaged under the rear end of a semi-trailer. The driver, later identified as Randall Wilson of Franklin, was trapped inside the Hyundai unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates the semi driver pulled over to the shoulder and stopped due to possible mechanical issues. That is when Wilson drove onto the shoulder for unknown reasons, hitting the back of the semi-trailer.

The right two lanes of I-70 were closed for four hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up. An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.