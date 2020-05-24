1  of  4
Crash on I-74 leaves one dead

(FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police responded to two crashes along Interstate 74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The first was a pedestrian struck and killed along I-74 east bound near mile marker 95.

The second crash happened a short time later in the same area.

This time a semi collided with a passenger car on I-74 in the west bound lanes.

Police say a person in the passenger car died as a result of the crash.

INDOT currently has all lanes on I-74 west bound closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

