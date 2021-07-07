Crash on Indy’s east side leaves 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people died in a crash Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened in the area of East New York Street and Wallace Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on E. New York Street when they hit a vehicle heading northbound on Wallace.

The man operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman driving the other vehicle was transported to the hospital along with a passenger. The woman later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.