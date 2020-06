INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic is being diverted off I-465 westbound after a crash Saturday afternoon.

INDOT said the crash happened near the 27 mile marker of westbound I-465 near US 421 North just after 2 p.m. Saturday. All lanes were closed, with traffic diverted onto Michigan Street.

The closure is expected to last until around 4 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.