Crashes involving semis on North, South splits slow morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple crashes slowed traffic on the North and South splits through downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

At the North Split, a semi overturned on the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-65, blocking the ramp to traffic. Overnight traffic was able to use the collector ramps in order to get through.

This may be an issue until 9 a.m. as crews unload the vehicle’s freight and work to get it upright before removing it.

At the South Split, a semi heading to northbound I-65 from eastbound I-70 also overturned, leading to a fuel spill. Cleanup from that crash was blocking traffic as well.