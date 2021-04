BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Crew Carwash says it will offer a free carwash to all law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders in honor of fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy James Driver.

Crew Carwash is offering the free carwashes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 6, the day of Driver’s funeral, at its Bloomington location — 3430 W. 3rd Street.

Driver was killed in a crash Monday while responding to a separate accident. He leaves behind a wife, one daughter and two step children.