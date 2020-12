INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded this morning to a fire Tuesday morning on the east side.

The fire broke out near Spencer and Burgess avenues. Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a vacant home and spread to a neighboring house.

One resident in the neighboring home went to the hospital for smoke inhalation, IFD said.

Neighbors told firefighters that vagrants may have been in the home where the fire started.