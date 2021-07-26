Crews battle scrap metal fire on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews are working in high temperatures Monday to put out a massive fire that erupted in a scrap yard on Indianapolis’ near south side.

The fire sent heavy plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen from far distances.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it was called to 2400 Bluff Road around 5:10 p.m. to put out a pile of scrap metal at Saul Good Industries that was 30 feet tall and 100 by 100 yards wide.

At 7:13 p.m., IFD provided an update stating that “heavy smoke conditions persist” and are making it difficult for crews.

IFD added that no employees were at the site when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.