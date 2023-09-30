INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a large beam collapsed at a construction site near Methodist Hospital Saturday morning on Indy’s near north side.

IMPD and IFD were called to the intersection of West 16th and North Senate Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

A large concrete beam was seen laying across West 16th Street.

No word on if there are any injuries related to the incident.

Crews have the area shut down for cleanup and to complete their investigation.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when new information has been made available.