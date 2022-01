CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Firefighters in Clinton County responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment early Friday.

A came in at 2:26 a.m. for a residence fire in a rural area on N. County Road 700. That’s in between Frankfort and Rossville.

There have been reports people were trapped inside, but fire have not confirmed that information.

The Red Cross is on scene and assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.