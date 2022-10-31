Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS.

LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance.

Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames.

They said damage was limited to the awning and building’s façade. The roof and interior were not damaged.

The Boone County Health Department responded to the scene due to storage of consumable food products and medications in CVS.

Crews do not have an estimate yet of the monetary damage.

According to Lt. Jason Adams of the Lebanon Fire Dept., the fire was found to have started in a trash receptacle at the front door of the structure. The cause remains under investigation.