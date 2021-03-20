Crews respond to fuel spill in Fishers neighborhood

FISHERS, Ind. — Crews with the Fishers Fire Department and Hamilton County Emergency Management responded to a fuel spill Saturday afternoon.

The Fishers Fire Department said crews responded to the area of Weaver Woods around 2:30 p.m. for a smell of fuel in the area. They tracked the fuel spill to a construction company in the 9100 block of East 146th Street.

It is undetermined how many gallons of diesel are involved at this time. The Indiana Department of Evironmental Management also responded to help with mitigation.

The department said there is no immediate danger to the public, but residents may see and hear equipment in the area from the spill company and smell the odor of fuel.