BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- Crews in Boone County responded to multiple grass fires along I-65 Saturday afternoon.

The fire started on I-65 Northbound beginning near the 143 mile marker. Fire crews confirm the blaze stretched for about 6 miles. They believe sparks from the tires of a semi-trailer truck caused the fire.

Officials say the grass is extra dry around this time of the year. The sheriff's office urges drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.