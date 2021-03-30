Crews search White River after teenager swept over dam

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department conducted a water rescue and search Tuesday evening after two people were swept over the Emrichsville Dam.

The IFD said crews responded to the dam after witnesses told them that two males and a dog were in a canoe heading downstream and were swept over the dam. The people in the canoe were a 45-year-old man and a teenage boy who are roommates.

The man and dog were able to make their way out of the water, but the 16-year-old was last seen in the water with no exact known location. The man was transported to the hospital with possible hypothermia.

The conditions in the river at the time were fast-moving and treacherous to the boat operator and divers.

The dive was called off at 8:49 p.m. due to incoming inclement weather and darkness. A top water and bank search is planned for Wednesday morning, but no dives are planned.