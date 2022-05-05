INDIANAPOLIS — The FOX59 Crime Mapping team is making it easier to compare homicide data year to year at a glance.

We took a look at homicides going back to 2014 and created a dashboard for viewers to follow the data. In this dashboard, you can see how we are tracking to date in several categories when it comes to homicides in Indianapolis.

If you have a function you would like to see, contact the team in the form below the dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard, click here to open it in a new window.