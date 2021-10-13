CRIME MAPPING: Another violent night in Indianapolis leaves 5 dead, where we stand now

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis continues to work to address violent crime, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are busy working on an ever-increasing workload.

Over the span of five hours Tuesday, homicide detectives responded to three scenes across Indianapolis that resulted in the death of five individuals.

With the addition of these new homicides, Indianapolis is now at 217 homicides, quickly approaching 2020’s record-breaking homicide total of 245 homicides.

We currently stand where Indianapolis was on November 21 in 2020. One factor playing into the increased homicide rate is the number of multiple homicides that have taken place.

In 2020, there were 13 homicides where there was more than one victim, compared to 16 homicides so far in 2021.

The FedEx mass shooting accounted for one of the mass shooting events for 2020, along with a shooting on North Adams Street that left six people dead.

The IMPD again stressed Tuesday night about the importance of the community coming forward with information on these crimes.

“I cannot state how important it is, and stress how important it is for folks in the community to provide us with information,” said William Young, a Public Information Officer for the IMPD. “You’ve heard me say it before, lots of my partners here have heard me say it before, it’s extremely, extremely important that our investigators get information to hold those accountable and responsible.”

Anyone with information about these homicides, or any of the homicides that have taken place so far this year, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.