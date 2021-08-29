CRIME MAPPING: majority of polled Hoosiers feel less safe in Indianapolis than a year ago

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis remains on track for another record-breaking homicide year, Indy Politics wanted to get a feel for how people think the city is handling violent crime.

The poll done by IndyPolitcs.org, was conducted between August 13 and August 23, and asked 400 registered voters for their input on the violent crime issue, along with their feelings on how leaders are handling it.

The poll shows that people are split on their feelings of if Indianapolis is headed in the right direction.

When asked how they felt about Indianapolis’ safety, the majority say they feel less safe compared to the previous year.

The violent crime issue is an issue that many polled voters feel is important for the City-County Council to focus on.

The polled voters are also split on their view of how the IMPD is handling the rise in criminal activity, with slightly more disapproving.

Those polled said they support greater civilian participation and oversight into local police policies.

However, they mostly oppose defunding the police.

Overall, the respondents said they hold society as a whole for the record spike in murder rates.