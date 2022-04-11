INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy as the city works to reduce violence across the city.

As the city entered into April, they saw the fewest number of homicides in a single month in nearly two years. Still, police and community leaders know there is still more work to be done.

So far in April, Indianapolis is seeing an increase in the number of homicides compared to where it was at the same time in 2021. By April 11, 2021, there were three homicides for the month. So far in 2022, there have been 5 homicides. Still, it remains just above average for the month of April.

From 2014 to 2022, Indianapolis has averaged 4 homicides for the month by April 11. The most common number of homicides by that date is 6.

To date, Indianapolis has seen a reduction in the number of homicides. By this time in 2021, Indianapolis had experienced 63 homicides. In comparison, the city has seen 50 homicides by the same time in 2022. This is the lowest number of homicides the city has seen at this time of year since 2019.

Of the 50 homicides so far in 2022, two were double homicides and 46 involved only one victim. In comparison, by this time in 2021, there were two double homicides, one homicide with four victims, one homicide with six victims, and 51 homicides that involved only one victim.

Gunshots remain the primary manner of death for homicides in 2022. Of the homicides, 38 had gunshot listed as the manner of death. Blunt force was the second most common manner of death that was known.

So far in 2022, the Eagledale, Martindale-Brightwood, Arlington Woods, and Far Eastside neighborhoods are tied for the most homicides. Each has experienced 4 homicides. In comparison, by this time in 2021, the Near Eastside and Far Eastside neighborhoods experienced 10 homicides each.

Several neighborhoods increased in the number of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. Of these, the Eagledale neighborhood had the largest difference, going from no homicides in 2021 to 4 homicides in 2022. The Near Eastside neighborhood saw the largest decrease, going from 10 homicides by April 11 in 2021 to 1 homicide in 2022.

A majority of the homicides remain unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.