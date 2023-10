INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect in connection with a robbery.

Justice Rose is wanted on a warrant for a Robbery that was issued on March 9, 2023.

Rose is described to be 6’4″ and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Rose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.