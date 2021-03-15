1 dead after quadruple shooting during party on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Harding Street on the northwest sidefor a report of a person shot around 1:15 a.m.

Police found four men who had been shot, including one who had died.

The other three men were taken to various hospitals. At last check, one man was in critical and the other two described as stable.

Police believe they were gathered at a private party when a disturbance broke out, and shots were fired.

This is the second quadruple shooting in Indianapolis in the past three days. Four people were shot and killed in the 300 block of Randolph Street on Saturday night. A 6-month-old child was also briefly missing but has since been found. 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was taken in for questioning in connection to the shooting.

IMPD is asking anyone with information on either quadruple shooting to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).