1 dead in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred late Wednesday on the city’s east side.

Police received a shots fired call about 11:40 p.m. from the 2300 block of Barnor Dr. A resident flagged down investigating officers and led them to an adult male lying in the grass between the sidewalk and street. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities are seeking witnesses. No suspect or suspects information has been released.