INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting on I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The incident happened near the 5.2 mile marker, just west of the State Road 37 exit.

An invesitgation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call state police at 317-899-8577.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.