1 killed in overnight shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Investigators say just before midnight on Wednesday, they were called to a home in the 10400 block of Draycott Avenue to investigate a shooting.

A man was found at the home with at least one gunshot wound. He did not survive and was declared deceased by EMS at the scene.

Police say the victim did not live at the home but was an invited guest.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information to share about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, visit www.crimetips.org to use the “submit a tip” button, or use Crime Stoppers smartphone app, P3Tips to submit an anonymous tip by smartphone.