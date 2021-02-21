1 person dead following west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a late evening shooting Sunday on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 5600 block of W. 38th St. around 10 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, police found the body of an adult male on the ground in a strip mall. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was the result of a possible robbery or robbery attempt. It’s also unclear if any of the businesses in the strip mall were involved in the incident.