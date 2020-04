INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man ended up in the hospital after what police described as a “shootout” on the east side.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Raleigh Drive.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the exchange involved a dispute between an individual and two other people.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, but one person was taken to the hospital.

Police said several houses on the street were also hit by gunfire during the incident.