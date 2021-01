INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the northeast side.

IMPD was called to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive just before 3:30 Friday morning.

The victim was originally reported to be in critical condition, but around 4:30 a.m, IMPD said the victim had died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.