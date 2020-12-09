135 Indianapolis homicides remain unsolved in 2020; 56 cases resulted in arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records are shedding new light on what led up to a deadly shooting on Indy’s near southeast side.

According to the records, the deadly shooting last week in the parking lot of the Xpress Pantry on South State Street took place because the victim owed the suspect $100.

27-year-old Justus Hudson died after being shot sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

According to the affidavit, multiple witnesses identified 25-year-old Rashaad Bass as the gunman.

In all, 56 murder cases have resulted in arrests this year. At the same time, more than 100 Indianapolis families are still waiting for justice.

“I’m still numb about it, and it’s still unreal to me,” said Jeanna Parker.

Parker doesn’t know anything about Bass’ case, but she does know what it’s like to lose a loved one to violence.

Her son, 20-year-old Corhon Williams, along with a friend, were shot to death in June during a double homicide on North Bolton. No arrests were ever made in that case.

“I don’t know what to tell people in my family because I don’t know anything,” said Parker.

In fact, while 56 cases have been cleared by arrest this year, 30 homicides are considered cleared or non-criminal and six suspects are wanted for warrants.

That leaves 135 killings unsolved.

“There’s a lot of families out there with no justice that haven’t talked to detectives in months,” said Parker.

Parker just wishes IMPD did a better job communicating with victims’ families, who she says often feel excluded from the investigations.

“Don’t just leave these victims’ families with no answers whatsoever,” said Parker. “You know, because we’re still out here without our case solved.”

For their part, leaders at IMPD say they do their best to communicate with victims’ families. The department has a victims assistance team assigned to act as a liaison. The detectives and leaders in the homicide office also keep a calendar with information on how often they contact those families.

Bass is set to have an initial hearing Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide, including the killing on Bolton, can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.