14-year-old arrested, several guns seized by IMPD following shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis teenager is facing charges in connection with a shooting Thursday near East Michigan Street and North Colorado Avenue on Indy’s east side.

The 14-year-old suspect is now accused of pointing a firearm at law enforcement, criminal recklessness and illegal gun possession.

The incident started when an officer showed up to the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue after a home was damaged by gunfire. The officer quickly heard more gunshots and ran into an alley and toward the sound of the gunfire when he came face to face with an armed teenager.

“That individual pulled the handgun up in the direction of the officer,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District Commander Richard Riddle.

Commander Riddle says the suspect retreated inside before eventually surrendering to police.

After officers served a search warrant, they found six guns along with dozens of spent shell casings.





Photos via IMPD

“This juvenile was actually 14-years-old that had access to these weapons and was willing to shoot them randomly in the air throughout the neighborhood, so it’s very concerning to us,” said Riddle.

Every year IMPD seizes thousands of guns from people who can’t legally possess them. It’s a daily fight.

In fact, IMPD East District shared pictures from six different incidents over the last two months.

“We’ve made an effort to target those individuals that are illegally carrying guns,” said Riddle.

Luckily, although multiple homes and cars were hit by gunfire Thursday, no one was hurt during the shooting.

Still, commander Riddle believes getting illegal guns off the streets can save lives.

“Gun violence is at the top of our priority list for 2021, so anytime we can get an illegal weapon off the street, that’s one less weapon that can be used to kill or maim in Indianapolis,” said Riddle.

Commander Riddle says in 2021 the neighborhood around Gladstone and Colorado will be a focus for law enforcement because of a spike in non-fatal shootings nearby last year.