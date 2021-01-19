15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 104th Street and Olio Road in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot in the leg and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say prior to being taken to the hospital, the victim provided detailed information on the suspect, and officers confirmed the shooting was not random.

Officers then established a perimeter and deployed K9 and drone units to help search for the suspect and related evidence, but after an extensive search, officers determined the suspect was no longer in the immediate area, according to FPD.

Detectives located the suspect — a 15-year-old Indianapolis boy — Tuesday evening and took him into custody without incident, police say. The suspect is currently being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old is facing the following charges:

Felony robbery

Felony strangulation

Felony pointing a firearm

Felony intimidation

Felony criminal confinement

Felony aggravated battery

Felony motor vehicle theft

Misdemeanor dangerous possession of unlawful transfer of firearm

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3313.