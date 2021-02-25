16-year-old, 20-year-old in custody after armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T store

LEBANON, Ind. — A 16-year-old and 20-year-old are in custody after an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Lebanon, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police say the suspects entered the store Thursday morning and held employees at gunpoint before taking merchandise and fleeing. Authorities found and detained the suspects in Indianapolis a short time later.

20-year-old Javenta Chapman, of Indianapolis, was taken to the Boone County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery, pointing a firearm, theft, criminal confinement and possession of marijuana.

The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility on preliminary charges of armed robbery, pointing a

firearm, theft and criminal confinement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted the Lebanon Police Department in this case.