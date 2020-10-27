18-year-old charged with murder in death of young mother in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS – An 18-year-old faces charges in connection with a deadly October shooting.

Detectives arrested Jaylen Smith in the death of Meghan Schwab.

On Oct. 11, North District officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Masters Road, where witnesses said a person had gotten out of a vehicle and was lying in the road.

A few minutes later, officers found a vehicle had crashed into a building in the 8400 block of Craig Street. The person inside the car, identified as Schwab, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a gun on Schwab’s lap, according to court documents.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Smith was the person who’d gotten out of the car. A witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Smith leave Schwab’s car via the rear passenger door, court documents said.

A man who helped Smith at the scene recalled that a handgun was lying about two feet away from him. Other witnesses kept Smith in their sights and pointed him out to responding officers.

Smith initially told officers he’d been involved in a hit-and-run, but his story changed on multiple occasions, court documents said. He suggested at one point that Schwab tried to rob him and a struggle over a gun resulted in her being shot.

In a subsequent interview, however, Smith told police there was no robbery and maintained he’d been the victim of a hit-and-run crash. But police said audio from an officer’s body camera captured audio of Smith telling medics about a robbery.

According to court documents, Smith claimed he’d “called a female over to have sex in his apartment” and “asked her to take him to the bank to put money on his card.” He said the woman tried to rob him on Masters Road.

An autopsy showed Schwab was shot three times; her cause of death was multiple gunshots to the torso and one to the leg. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Smith faces charges of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Smith has previously been charged with carrying a handgun without a license. He was arrested in February on preliminary charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, according to court records.