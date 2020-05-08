2 IMPD officers arrested on separate incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested two IMPD officers Friday in connection with separate incidents.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Jason Norman and Nicholas Wroblewski were arrested Friday on unrelated cases. Norman was arrested in Hamilton County, while Wroblewski was arrested in Marion County.

The IMPD said Norman faces preliminary charges including domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, and domestic battery.

Wroblewski faces preliminary charges including official misconduct and theft.

“No Chief wants to be faced with the prospect of arresting their own officer, but law enforcement has a responsibility to do what is right and a sworn duty to protect our community. It is for this reason that we initiated and conducted these thorough investigations, and reached the difficult but necessary decision to request charges be filed in these cases. The officers arrested today have been placed on unpaid suspension. Additionally, I have made a recommendation to terminate the employment of both officers to the Citizens Police Merit Board. The events of recent days have led us to reaffirm our commitment to transparency and holding ourselves accountable to our community. We remain steadfast in that effort.” Chief Randal Taylor

The investigations were conducted by the IMPD Special Investigations Unit.