2 men arrested for allegedly robbing man of firearm, cash during gun sale

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Two men were arrested in Edinburgh for allegedly robbing a man of his firearm and cash during a gun sale at an apartment, according to the Edinburgh Police Department.

Edinburgh police responded to a call Sunday regarding a person who was robbed in the 600 block of South Pleasant Street.

Upon arrival, an officer met with a 58-year-old man who claimed that he went to an apartment to sell his gun and potentially purchase a separate gun from the same party. When he arrived, Stormy Neville, 22, took the 58-year-old’s gun, pointed it at his head and told him to leave. Neville refused to pay for the gun or give the it back. A second individual identified as Damien Morical Jones, 20, refused to return the money provided by the 58-year-old in an attempt to purchase a separate gun during the same incident.

Edinburgh officers saw both individuals leave the apartment and detained them without incident. Police say the guns and currency were later recovered also without incident.

Jones and Neville were taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Neville is facing the following charges: felony robbery, felony possession of a handgun, and felony pointing a firearm.

Jones was charged with felony robbery.