IMPD investigating after 1 person killed, at least 2 others injured in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person died in a shooting on the city’s south side. At least

According to IMPD, the call came in at 2:01 p.m. Officers responded to 435 Sandra Lane.

Police found two people had been shot; one was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police received information on a vehicle that fled the scene, and they located it and engaged in a short pursuit. The vehicle was pulled over without incident. The driver is being questioned and police discovered another person in the vehicle had been shot as well. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Around the same time, a fourth person walked into a south side hospital who had been shot. It’s unclear if that person was injured in this incident.

Investigators say the shooting originated on Sandra Lane. A child was inside the apartment at the time, but was checked out and is OK.

Police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

A LOT OF MOVING PARTS. Possible 4th person shot showed up to hospital that may be connected to this scene. pic.twitter.com/2HKpWbXNTx — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) August 7, 2020