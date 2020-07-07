2 struck by car in Bloomington as protest wraps up

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were hit by a car in Bloomington Monday night as a protest in response to a viral video showing what appears to be a racially motivated assault was wrapping up.

Protest organizers tell FOX59 a red car drove through the protest and rammed two people who ended up on the hood. The driver hit the accelerator and turned, which sent two people flying off.

The organizer says a female was taken to the hospital. FOX59 is still working to get more information on her condition and if the driver of the car has been tracked down.

For the majority of the day, it was extremely peaceful. The protesters said they were angry charges still had not been filed in this case. But they also say these protests are a continuation of other protests that have been happening for months after the George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.