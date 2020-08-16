3 injured during shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the area of West 15th Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two people wounded were later taken to Indianapolis for additional treatment after being treated locally.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting comes after a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday night following an argument with a group of people at Fairview Park in Anderson. No arrests have been made in this case either, and the incident remains under investigation.