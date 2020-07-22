2 women critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s south side Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Southport Road and U.S. 31 South. When police arrived, they found two women and a man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. The two women were last listed in critical condition while the man was listed in a stable condition.

An initial investigation into the shooting indicates someone inside a vehicle shot several times at the vehicle the victims were in. Police do not believe this was a random event, believing the victims were targeted.

Police are trying to identify the other vehicle involved in the shooting. They believe it is a dark-colored vehicle, but do not know if itis an SUV or sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.