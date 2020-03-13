3 Muncie police officers indicted on federal charges

From left to right: Joe Kresja, Jeremy Gibson, and Chase Winkle

MUNCIE, Ind. – Three Muncie Police Department officers have been indicted.

The FBI notified the Muncie Police Department of the indictments against Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Joe Kresja.

The Muncie Police Merit Commission placed Winkle on unpaid suspension earlier this year at the recommendation of the current department administration and mayor. He is the son of former police Chief Joe Winkle.

Gibson and Kresja were on active duty, but the department planned to place both officers on administrative leave.

All three officers turned themselves in to the FBI office in Indianapolis Friday morning, with an initial hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.