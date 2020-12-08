47 in Howard County face charges after Operation ‘Almost Real’; 4 wanted on outstanding warrants

From left to right: Kenneth Bradley, Gregory Ryan, Devario Hauser and Michael Swope

KOKOMO, Ind. — A total of 47 people in Howard County are facing charges as a result of Operation “Almost Real.”

The Kokomo Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service, began Operation “Almost Real” in January of 2020.

KPD says during this operation, detectives conducted about 117 controlled buy cases. As a result of the controlled buys and executed search warrants, 47 people were charged. Forty-one of the individuals were charged in Howard County with various drug-related charges and gun charges. Six individuals were charged federally in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana.

Kokomo police say officers seized the following during Operation “Almost Real”:

Approximately 8.2 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 118.57 grams of heroin

Approximately 1,143 grams of marijuana

One bullet proof vest

17 guns, seven of which were stolen firearms

Two 100-round drum magazines

$98,451 in U.S. Currency

Three money counting machines

Four vehicles

The following individuals were charged in this operation:

Crystal Ladon Rader — dealing methamphetamine (4 counts)

Zachary Burkhead — (Federal Charges) conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute c ontrolled substances and distribution of controlled substances

Andrew Martin — dealing methamphetamine (4 counts)

Cassandra Shepard — (Federal Charges) conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute c ontrolled substances and distribution of controlled substances

Ethan Pyles — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts) and dealing in a narcotic drug (1 c ount)

Tera Young-Mayfield — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts)

Terra Hedges — dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Kenneth Bradley — dealing in a narcotic drug (7 counts)

Shaquille Cannon — (Federal Charges) conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute c ontrolled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled s ubstances

Deriq Watters — (Federal Charges) conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute c ontrolled substances, distribution of controlled substances and felon in p ossession of a firearm

Ashley Cockrell — conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine (1 count) and theft

Dustin Rutherford — conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine (1 count) and theft

Jonathan Jones — dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Shawn Brent — (Federal Charges) conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute c ontrolled substances, distribution of controlled substances, p ossession with intent to distribute controlled substance and felon in p ossession of a firearm

Andrew Aric Crane — dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Demarrio Barker — (Federal Charge) distribution of controlled substances

Ashley Carter — dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Billie Noland Jr. — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts)

Kasey Hubbard — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts)

Daryl Smith — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts)

Jerry Jones — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts)

Devario Hauser — dealing a narcotic drug

Dallas Milton — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts) and unlawful poss. of a syringe

Elikahe Green — dealing in a narcotic drug (4 counts) and dealing in a schedule I controlled s ubstance

Gregory Ryan — dealing in a narcotic drug (2 counts)

Richard Ford — dealing in a look-a-like substance (1 count)

Breanna Williams-Walker — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts), dealing in a narcotic drug (1 count) and dealing in a controlled substance (6 counts)

Ashley Hammer — dealing in a narcotic drug (4 counts)

David Levine — dealing methamphetamine (1 count), dealing in a look-a-like s ubstance (1 count) and theft (1 count)

Michael Swope — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts)

Adam Moss — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts)

Lenora Causey — dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Johnathon Beatty — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts), theft of a firearm (1 count) and u nlawful poss. of a firearm by a domestic batterer

Ronnie Bradfield — dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Candy McKinney — dealing methamphetamine (2 counts) and conspiracy to commit dealing m ethamphetamine (1 count)

Mark Harris — dealing in a narcotic drug (5 counts)

Noran Shelton — dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts), poss. of methamphetamine (1 count), resisting law enforcement and dealing in a look-a-like substance (1 count)

Derek Parvin — dealing in a narcotic drug (1 count)

Nicole Cooper — unlawful poss. of a syringe, poss. of marijuana, false informing, poss. of m ethamphetamine, poss. of a narcotic drug and Howard County warrant for theft

Joshua Havermale — Howard County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender

Dale Kelley — dealing methamphetamine, poss. of methamphetamine, maintaining a c ommon nuisance and Howard County warrant for driving while s uspended

Kenneth Sharp — visiting a common nuisance

Andrew Robbins — visiting a common nuisance, Boone County warrant for auto theft, t heft and driving while suspended

Eric Watts — visiting a common nuisance and unlawful poss. of a syringe

Joshua Bell — poss. of marijuana and methamphetamine

Chelsea Hulse — corrupt business influence, theft of a firearm, poss. of marijuana and m aintaining a common nuisance

Sirtorry Carr — possession of methamphetamine, serious violent felon with a firearm and d ealing methamphetamine.

KPD says all of the suspects in this operation have been arrested except Kenneth Bradley, Gregory Ryan, Devario Hauser and Michael Swope, who have outstanding warrants. No injuries were reported during these apprehensions and execution of search warrants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley, Ryan, Hauser or Swope should contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

This case remains an active investigation.