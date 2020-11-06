6-year-old girl shot on Indy’s northwest side expected to survive, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on Indy’s northwest side left a 6-year-old girl critically wounded Thursday night.

It happened on the 4800 block of Oakwood Trail just after 9:30 p.m. The girl was inside an apartment when she was struck. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say her condition has stabilized and she is expected to survive.

Neighbor Tim Lord, who was home at the time of the shooting, said he heard a ‘series’ of shots Thursday. “To me, it almost sounded like a machine gun going off,” he said.

“One of the policemen carried out a child and laid her on the grass here and several people were around her and staring at her and then the ambulance came and took her away,” said Lord.

IMPD said they did not know whether the apartment was targeted, but that they are confident the child herself was not the intended victim.

“We don’t know truly what happened but regardless we had another human being firing aimlessly into an apartment,” said Major Harold Turner with IMPD. “You’re in an apartment complex you know there are children everywhere, you’re firing rounds regardless of whether you’re intending to shooting into that apartment or not, and having rounds going into more than one apartment.”

Lord has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. He said he hasn’t seen anything so serious happen nearby in “many, many years.”

“Well, it’s horrible. We have a lot of children here at Wildwood and this is not very common at all,” said Lord. “I just have no words for it. I can’t believe it. I’m a father I understand that.”

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the case, IMPD confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.