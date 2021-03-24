60-year-old man killed in Anderson police shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man is dead after a police shooting Tuesday in Anderson. The suspect has been identified as Irvin Silas Myers.

The shooting took place along a busy stretch of 29th Street, directly across from a preparatory academy.

Numerous people called 911 on Tuesday to report the suspect firing his gun.

Multiple witnesses told police the suspect pointed his gun at the officer and refused to drop the weapon when asked.

“When the police officer came, he shot at the police officer, and they started exchanging gunfire,” said neighbor Jamie Jenkins.

The 60-year-old suspect did not have a criminal history leading up the shooting, but neighbors claim he recently appeared to be having mental issues.

“He just looked like he was a very sad man,” said Jenkins.

Jamie’s family lives next door and witnessed the shooting but doesn’t fault police for pulling the trigger.

“They had to do what they had to do. That’s what the officer said. He had to take him down. They said several times to put your gun down, and he just wouldn’t,” said Jenkins.

Based on the witness information, so far, the prosecutor says it appears the shooting was justified.

“There isn’t anything I saw at the scene or people I talked to that would lead me to believe this wasn’t a justifiable shooting,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Prosecutor Cummings has asked for Indiana State Police to conduct an independent review of the case.

“With any of our police shootings, I think it’s essential those investigations be done by an outside agency,” said Cummings.

The officer involved in the shooting in Anderson has been placed on routine administrative leave while the case is investigated. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

A search of online records shows there have now been six deadly officer-involved shootings across the state this year.