9 arrested on drug, gun charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Columbus arrested nine people Monday evening on drug and weapons charges.

The multi-agency investigation started when officers conducted a traffic stop and found an SKS rifle and drugs in the vehicle. Michael Coleman, 53, and Philip Brantley, 55, both from Columbus, were arrested.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Coleman’s apartment on Chestnut Street found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, heroin, and approximately 20 grams of marijuana inside the apartment.

Seven people were inside the apartment at the time the search warrant was served. Here are the preliminary charges for Coleman, Brantley and the seven others who were arrested:

Michael A. Coleman, 53, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Open Container Violation, and Violation of an Emergency Order

Philip Brantley, 55, of Columbus: Violation of an Emergency Order

Darlene A. Jenkins, 54, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexus R. Jenkins, 23, of Bloomington: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia

Scott W. Bryant, 53, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Teyon Montgomery, 19, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun Without a Permit

Kaila Supernovich, 21, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brian Avery Jones Jr., 26, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kwayshar Booker, 25, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexus Jenkins

Brian Jones

Kaila Supernovich

Kwayshar Booker

Michael Coleman

Philip Brantley

Teyon Montgomery

Darlene Jenkins

Scott Bryant