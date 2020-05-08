Alexandria man accused of raping 15-year-old girl at gunpoint

ALEXANDRIA — A man in Alexandria is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in the parking lot of an elementary school.

Marc A. Jones Jr. held a loaded firearm to her head and forcibly raped her in the Frankton Elementary School parking lot in August of 2019, the victim told an investigator with the Alexandria Police Department earlier this week. The victim also disclosed that Jones Jr. sexually assaulted her again around November of 2019 at the Park Place Community Center.

Alexandria police arrested Jones Jr. Thursday on the following charges:

Rape while armed with a deadly weapon

Sexual misconduct with a minor while armed with a deadly weapon

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Pointing a Firearm

APD says Jones Jr. is facing similar charges “resulting from a parallel investigation involving a separate victim.”

The Alexandria Police Department asks that any additional victims contact the Madison County Unified Dispatch at 765-642-0221.