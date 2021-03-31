Boy at center of Amber Alert found safe; woman wanted for questioning in boy’s abduction

LAWRENCE, Ind.– An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday was canceled after police say he was found safe.

Lawrence police are now searching for Brandi Mishelle Behning, who is wanted for questioning in the boy’s abduction. Behning, 33, is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or the Tip Line 317-232-TIPS

Officers say the victim parked her car at the Exxon gas station located at 9002 Pendleton Pike at 7:30 a.m. and went inside the convenience store.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running while her 10-year-old son was inside.

According to police, a thin, white female suspect wearing a black coat with a hood, black pants and light-colored tennis shoes and carrying a light-colored hoodie entered the vehicle and immediately drove away from the scene.

Around 9:50 a.m., police confirmed the child was found safe. He was reportedly sleeping when he was located.

#NEW: Our cameras were rolling the moment mom & son emotionally reunited. Because he is a minor, I stopped the video right before not to show his face. Police said the child is OK. He was sleeping when he was located. #Developing https://t.co/KKusEuZANS pic.twitter.com/w67TmFiyGD — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) March 31, 2021