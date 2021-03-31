Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Boy at center of Amber Alert found safe; woman wanted for questioning in boy’s abduction

Crimetracker
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind.– An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday was canceled after police say he was found safe.

Lawrence police are now searching for Brandi Mishelle Behning, who is wanted for questioning in the boy’s abduction. Behning, 33, is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Brandi Mishelle Behning (Photo Provided By City of Lawrence)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or the Tip Line 317-232-TIPS

Officers say the victim parked her car at the Exxon gas station located at 9002 Pendleton Pike at 7:30 a.m. and went inside the convenience store.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running while her 10-year-old son was inside.

According to police, a thin, white female suspect wearing a black coat with a hood, black pants and light-colored tennis shoes and carrying a light-colored hoodie entered the vehicle and immediately drove away from the scene.

Around 9:50 a.m., police confirmed the child was found safe. He was reportedly sleeping when he was located.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News